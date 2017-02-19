Cranbrook Emergency Services were called to a motor vehicle accident in the Gold Creek area at approximately 2:50 am Sunday morning.

Initial reports indicate that a pickup truck was travelling north on Gold Creek Road and struck a 28 year old male walking along the roadway.

Once on scene it was determined that the man died as a result of the collision.

Police say they cannot speak to a cause or contributing factors as the incident continues to be investigated by Cranbrook RCMP and South East District Traffic Services.

The 4100 block of Gold Creek Rd remains closed off to the public.

Anyone with further information about this investigation is urged to contact the Cranbrook RCMP (250-489-3471) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

– RCMP release