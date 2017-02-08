Cranbrook RCMP are currently on scene at a house fire at an RV Resort South of Cranbrook.

Around 10:30 am Wednesday morning, Cranbrook RCMP received a call to an explosion south of town. Initial reports indicated that a residential propane tank had exploded, setting a residence on fire. The two occupants of the house managed to get outside without suffering any noted injuries. The residence was outside the fire protection district and was unfortunately completely destroyed by the fire. No other residences were damaged.

One person was injured in the explosion. The male was taken to hospital by a resident of the RV park and remains in the care of medical staff with what appears to be non life threatening injuries.

WorkSafeBC is currently investigating the incident.

– From the Cranbrook RCMP