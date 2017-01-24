It’s the action off the ice that is creating a lot of fuss around the Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association.

Bruce Clark, Susan Pel and their nine and 10 year old boys are appealing a decision to expel the kids from playing in the local system and the parents from attending any games.

Clark believes the level of discipline is too severe and his family is being unfairly targeted by the Association’s Board of Directors.

He says his greatest issue is the board is ran as a “dictatorship” who shows favoritism and nepotism to certain players.

Clark suggests many parents are frustrated with the actions of the Board who he wants to resign.

He claims some families have even reached the point where they’ve pulled their children out of Cranbrook Minor Hockey due to the politics involved.