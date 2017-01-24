Off ice action creating fuss for Cranbrook Minor Hockey
It’s the action off the ice that is creating a lot of fuss around the Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association.
Bruce Clark, Susan Pel and their nine and 10 year old boys are appealing a decision to expel the kids from playing in the local system and the parents from attending any games.
Clark believes the level of discipline is too severe and his family is being unfairly targeted by the Association’s Board of Directors.
He says his greatest issue is the board is ran as a “dictatorship” who shows favoritism and nepotism to certain players.
Clark suggests many parents are frustrated with the actions of the Board who he wants to resign.
He claims some families have even reached the point where they’ve pulled their children out of Cranbrook Minor Hockey due to the politics involved.
Clark admits he made posts on social media about the Board after receiving a warning about such behavior at the beginning of the season.
The father of two, who has been involved in local hockey for the past five years, claims innocence and doesn’t understand how the situation escalated so quickly.
Clark suggest even if they are guilty of alleged actions that breached conditions of the Association, the ban is unjustified.
CMHA Board Member Bernie Kennedy says he’s not aware of any issues with other parents but suggests there was continuing abusive behavior from this family.
Kennedy, who has been on the Board for four years, says the family had been warned or disciplined many times before the decision was made to expel them.
He says, ultimately, there was repeated behavior of abuse, intimidation and destruction from the family toward team staff and Board administration.
Kennedy adds the only constant complaints the Board has heard has been from Clark and his family and suggests no other complaints have been made from other parties.
The Board has presented a settlement offer to the family that includes a refund and release of the children to play hockey elsewhere.
Clark says they refuse to sign it because of the confidentiality agreement.
A third party has been appointed to lead the appeal process.
