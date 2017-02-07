The RDEK is looking to recognize this year’s Volunteer of the Year throughout each electoral district.

Nomination forms are now available for the 2017 Electoral Area Volunteer of the Year and, as it has in past years, the Regional District will be honouring one outstanding volunteer from each of its six Electoral Areas.

“Our Volunteer of the Year program recognizes an individual or couple from each of our Electoral Areas and gives us the opportunity to pay tribute to them and to all the volunteers who give selflessly to contribute to the spirit, culture and people of their communities,” says RDEK Board Chair, Rob Gay.

Nominees must be a resident of an Electoral Area and make voluntary contributions to their community.

Nomination forms can be filled out or downloaded from the RDEK website (www.rdek.bc.ca) and can also be picked up at the Cranbrook and Columbia Valley RDEK offices, and from the Electoral Area Advisory Commissions.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, February 15th, 2017.

– From the Regional District of East Kootenay