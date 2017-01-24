Nominations are now being accepted for Cranbrook’s Sustainable Community Builder Award.

The award honours individuals or groups that provide outstanding contributions to arts, cultural, economic or environmental sustainability in the community.

Past winners include Robert Williams, the Sam Steele Days Society and the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary.

The person recognized will be given five hundred dollars to donate to the chairty of their choice.

The deadline for nomination is March 3rd. Application forms are available at City Hall or on the city’s website.

– Jeff Johnson