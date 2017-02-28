Kimberley business owners should not be caught off guard by increased fees for sidewalk cafes.

This from Mayor Don McCormick, as Council increased licensing for patios from $5 to $10 per square meter.

McCormick says the higher rate had always been in the city’s plans since the bylaw was first introduced last year.

Council made the decision to phase in patio fees over two years after discussions with the City’s Chamber of Commerce in 2016.

McCormick adds no further increases will be considered for patio fees, since the new rate is similar to other communities in the Kootenays.

– Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick

– Jeff Johnson