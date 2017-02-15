Not a single resident spoke out against a proposed aging-in-place facility in Marysville.

A public hearing Monday night saw only planning consultant Gordon Cory provide an update on Kimberley Crossing.

Cory spoke on concerns around Highway 95A and the proposed development, saying that changes to the plans have made traffic no longer a concern.

The Ministry of Transportation would like the Kimberley Golf Course intersection moved further back from the main highway.

While the proponent of the project didn’t have that route established, they are committed to seeing the work finished.

The issue will be back before council at a later date.

The city only received one other written submission leading up to Monday night’s hearing.

