No injuries were reported after a collision between a truck and a train near Radium Hot Springs.

Columbia Valley RCMP were called to Forsters Landing Road Sunday morning after a vehicle towing a trailer slid while approaching an oncoming train.

Detachment Commander Bob Vatamaniuck says the driver from Alberta was able to slow down and turn to the right, avoiding a more serious crash.

“The train had struck the front end of his truck, but there were no injuries as a result of the traffic event,” Vatamaniuck says. “The train was going at a slow rate of speed. The truck, as they collided, was going at a relatively slow speed. They collided, but there was not so much damage.”

Police add the vehicle was towing a trailer at the time and was going too fast for the conditions while approaching the crossing.

Vatamaniuck says people need to adjust their driving to the weather and slow down for any railway crossing.

– Columbia Valley RCMP Detachment Commander, Bob Vatamaniuck

– Jeff Johnson