Not a single illicit drug overdose death was reported in the East Kootenay in January.

The BC Coroners Service provided the latest data on the opioid crisis, showing 116 people died last month throughout the province.

While drug deaths decreased throughout BC last month, it was still the third highest number recorded for a single month, falling just behind December and November of last year.

This is a 36.5 percent increase from January of 2016, where only 85 deaths were reported in British Columbia.

18 incidents were reported by Interior Health, with none occurring at East Kootenay facilities.

2016 was the worst year for drug overdoses in the province’s history, with 914 deaths reported.

Of those, 10 people died in the East Kootenay.

– Jeff Johnson, with files from the BC Coroners Service