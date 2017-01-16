The Kimberley Dynamiters remain in the hunt for divisional dominance after a missed opportunity to overtake the Creston Valley Thunder Cats Saturday.

The Nitros went into the game just one point behind the Eddie Mountain leader`s but failed to capitalize on home ice advantage in the 5-2 loss.

Coach Derek Stuart says his players had the chance to really jump on Creston but instead, came out sloppy.

He explains the Nitros gave the Cats a free pass and they just got better.