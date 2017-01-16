Nitros squander chance to overtake Thunder Cats
The Nitros went into the game just one point behind the Eddie Mountain leader`s but failed to capitalize on home ice advantage in the 5-2 loss.
Coach Derek Stuart says his players had the chance to really jump on Creston but instead, came out sloppy.
He explains the Nitros gave the Cats a free pass and they just got better.
He believes most of Creston’s shots in the first period were harmless but, his team did nothing to counteract that in their end.
He feels that caused them to trail all game long, and when you start a game that way, you deserve to lose at home and you deserve to lose your winning streak at home.
Before Saturday’s game, September 9 was the last time the Nitros had lost at the Kimberley Civic Centre.
The teams have both clinched a spot but are now battling for first place in the Eddie Mountain division and home ice advantage in the post season.
-Keira O’Loughlin