The Kimberley Dynamiters will put their eight game winning streak to the test as they welcome league leaders the Beaver Valley Nitehawks Friday.

The Nitros have not lost since Cody Campbell became their starting goaltender, he has gone 6-0, with two shutouts.

He’s also earned a 1.79 goals-against average and save percentage of .939.

Campbell was named the Kootenay Conference`s player of the month for December and says he’s lucky to be playing for guys who show up every night.

He adds he doesn’t like to focus on titles but wants to continue to earn starting as many games as possible.

The Nitros will host the Nitehawks at Memorial Arena in Cranbrook due to a double booking of the Kimberley Civic Centre.

Campbell thinks the change shouldn’t be a problem. He says they have a confident group and have been preparing for the different ice surface and tactics that Beaver Valley brings. He explains they’ll show up just like they have for any other game and give it everything they have, making sure they can get two points out of it. In other Eddie Mountain Division action this weekend the Creston Valley Thunder Cats welcome the Spokane Braves while the Fernie Ghostriders visit the Columbia Valley Rockies and the Golden Rockets travel to Nelson to take on the Leafs.