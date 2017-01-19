Nine illicit drug overdose deaths were reported in the East Kootenay in 2016.

This from the BC Coroners Service, as they released a report detailing the number of unintentional drug related deaths in the province last year.

The total number of incidents in the East Kootenay is up 350 percent from 2015, which saw only two drug overdose related deaths.

A total of 914 deaths occurred across the province in 2016, nearly 80 percent higher than the 510 deaths in 2015.