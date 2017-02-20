Two Stanley Cup Champions returned to their roots this weekend to help Cranbrook celebrate Rogers Hometown Hockey.

Scott and Rob Niedermayer grew up playing pond hockey in the East Kootenay, idolizing former WIHL and Junior A teams, the Cranbrook Royals and Colts.

Scott, the four time Stanley Champion and twice over Olympic gold medalist, realized when he retired, there were a lot of people who helped him along the way and it was time to give back.

He says Cranbrook isn’t the biggest place in the world and to have a national production come visit for the weekend is great for the city.

He adds he and his brother are always happy to come back and help out when they can.

Scott feels tremendously fortunate for the support he received as a young player and says it’s amazing to be home, looking back over how everything unfolded.

Rob was excited to share his city with Canada and claims he’s always believed Cranbrook is one of the best kept secrets around.

He says he and his family settled here after his retirement because it’s such a beautiful spot.

He believes the city has produced so many great athletes because it allows people to enjoy the outdoors and hopes it continues to get the notoriety it desrves.

Rob adds one of his favourite memories from growing up is shoveling snow off a pond and playing hockey until dark, pretending to be an NHL star.

The brothers were joined for the weekend by fellow NHL alumni Theo Fleury and Kirk McLean and mutual Cranbrook native Tom Renney, the President and CEO of Hockey Canada.

Scott Niedermayer –

Rob Niedermayer –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image credit: Jeff Johnson)