Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary is looking for the business community’s support with a $17,500 iniative to support cyclists.

The Rotary club plans to install 35 new bike racks downtown to provide safe locations to park bikes in the Key City.

Project Co-Chair Glenn Dobie says they have the funds available and hope to have the fixtures installed by the end of June.

“We saw the need for bike racks throughout Cranbrook,” Dobie says. “If you have walked through Cranbrook the past few years, you would see bikes parked haphazardly to trees, parking meters, leaned on buildings and what have you. With the increasing number of cyclists, we thought this would be a user friendly way to attend to cyclists’ needs.”

Dobie hopes businesses and residents will support the project through sponsorships.

Each installation is a 500 dollar investment and any business of family that supports the cost will have their name or logo engraved into a standard rack.

A map proposing the placement of the installations can be found below.

– Project Co-Chair of the Sunrise Rotary Bike Rack Project, Glenn Dobie

– Jeff Johnson