Cranbrook City Council is paving the way for a proposed unique senior living community. On Monday night, City Council gave the green light for property along Kootenay Street North to be rezoned, enabling the development of an assisted living facility.

Mayor Lee Pratt says the project addresses an important need in Cranbrook but also shows a vote of confidence in how the city is moving forward.

He explains over the last two months, he and CAO David Kim have had several meetings with companies from out of town, hoping to develop locally.

Cranbrook had almost $29,000,000 in building permits during 2016.

Pratt believes, with the senior living community project and a recent large development announced at College of the Rockies, 2017 could see upwards of $50,000,000.

The 2.23 acres in question were formally a mobile home park and highway commercial zone.

Golden Life, operators of Joseph Creek Village, applied to have the designation of the area changed to High Density Residential.

The project will create approximately 97 units, serving a multitude of needs, ranging from independent living to long term care.

It aims to assist with an occupancy issue that Pratt calls a crisis.

He says there are a number of people in Cranbrook whose parents want to live here as well and be closer to their grandchildren. He thinks being able to provide something to meet those needs and the assurance there’s going to more of it coming, is a huge bonus for the city. Pratt adds the project also serves Council’s ambitions to get more industry to the city, subsequently keeping younger citizens living and working locally. A formal date for beginning construction was not discussed, however Pratt says he hopes to get the project underway as soon as possible.

-Keira O’Loughlin

(Artistic rendering courtesy of www.cranbrook.civicweb.net)