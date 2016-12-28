A new, and unique, officer on Cranbrook RCMP’s force was a major positive for the detachment in 2016.

Staff Sergeant Hector Lee says establishing a Mental Health Liaison Officer is something he’s be working toward since arriving in 2015.

Lee says the need is there as there were nearly 320 mental health calls in 2015 compared to 460 this year.

Constable Erin Stevenson assumed the role in September and will work with several agencies in the community to help serve individuals suffering from mental health issues.

Lee says reducing impaired driving and break and enters were also a major priority in 2016. The Staff Sergeant says he’s had a bee in his bonnet for the past 25 years when it comes to individuals getting behind the wheel after drinking. Lee admits they’ve charged more people this year already with impaired driving than all of 2015, however he says that can be interpreted as either there are more drunk drivers OR police are being more proactive. He goes on to say they’ve increased traffic enforncement by 35% in 2016 compared to the previous year. Lee asks, “are there more lousy drivers out there than usual?” Probably not. He believes they are doing a better job of preventing incidents on the road. Lee made sure to add during our Year-In review interview that he’s worked in nine different postings and, by far, Cranbrook and area is the most “pro-police” community he’s seen. He explains they want receive a lot of help from residents and community members and he wants to thank everyone and wish them a Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday.