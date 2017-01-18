Kootenay ICE fans will see their two new forwards in action against the Prince Albert Raiders Wednesday.

Colton Kroeker and Brett Davis were acquired from the Lethbridge Hurricanes last week, but had their first games on the road.

Collectively, the players earned five points in three outings.

Kroeker says it’s going to be different playing at Western Financial Place on the other side, but he’s excited to see the new crowd.

He thinks it’s easier now that they have been on a trip with the team and he’s looking forward to seeing what playing at home is like.

Davis feels he’s always played well in Cranbrook against Kootenay and is interested to see what he can do in his new home arena. He explains he’ll try to be a leader on the bench and help the team continue to catch opponents off guard at the start of games. He believes that’s something they have been doing well lately, they just need to keep pushing, especially in the second period.

The WHL’s lowest ranked team, the Raiders are currently struggling through a 10 game losing streak, the ICE have lost their last three.

This is the first time the Raiders have visited Western Financial Place this season.

Kootenay traveled to Prince Albert in early November and were thrashed 6-0.

(Photo and graphics courtesy of http://raiderhockey.com/)