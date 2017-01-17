The Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society are taking steps to give more recognition to Kimberley’s mining heritage. Work is underway to build a museum level display in the Mining Railway Station’s basement. The samples of ore and rock specimens are provided by geologist Paul Ransom from a number of historic local mines. President Mick Henningson says the Sullivan Core Shack will be important for educational tourism.

Henningson adds this project has been in the works for over a year, with funding provided by a variety of partners, including the Columbia Basin Trust, the city and Teck Resources.

The specimens were last shown to the geology class of the College of the Rockies.

He wants the display completed by July.