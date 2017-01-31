Nearly $600K of CBT Environmental grants land in East Kootenay
Several regional environmental initiatives are getting the “green” light due to the latest round of funding from the Columbia Basin Trust.
The CBT has unveiled it’s fall 2016 intake with a total of 34 projects approved for grants.Nearly $600,000 will be put to use in the East Kootenay.
Over $40,000 will be spent on East Kootenay Badger Habitat restoration near Ta Ta Creek.
Aq’am has secured $20,000 to help with an effort to remove invasive plants from approximately 300 hectares of grassland.
The Tobacco Plains Indian Reserve also received money for different grassland restoration projects.
$60,000 will be spent across the Basin to deliver a curriculum -linked recycling program for grade five and six students.
Other funding initiatives include: collecting data about spawning burbot in the St. Mary’s River and improving human-grizzly bear coexistence in the Basin.
See a full list here.
– Josh Hoffman