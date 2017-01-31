Several regional environmental initiatives are getting the “green” light due to the latest round of funding from the Columbia Basin Trust.

The CBT has unveiled it’s fall 2016 intake with a total of 34 projects approved for grants.Nearly $600,000 will be put to use in the East Kootenay.

Over $40,000 will be spent on East Kootenay Badger Habitat restoration near Ta Ta Creek.

Aq’am has secured $20,000 to help with an effort to remove invasive plants from approximately 300 hectares of grassland.

The Tobacco Plains Indian Reserve also received money for different grassland restoration projects.