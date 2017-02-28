Mount Baker Secondary’s Senior Girls Basketball team are off to provincials.

The Wild head down to the lower mainland Tuesday for the 2017 BC Secondary Schools AAA Basketball Championships held at the Langley Events Centre.

The girls enter the tournament as its 16th and last seed and out of the gate will face Victoria’s Oak Bay Breakers, ranked first overall.

Vancouver Island’s top team are a perfect 27-0 this season and touted as favourites to win the Championship title.

Game action between the Wild and Breakers tips off Wednesday at 8:45 pm, the tournament runs until March 4.

Following their return to Cranbrook, the Wild will host one more home game to cap off their season on March 16.

In collaboration with the Cranbrook Fire Department, the game will benefit the Burn Fund and feature a barbeque by donation.

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com and Al Nutini)