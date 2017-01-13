Your MP for Kootenay-Columbia wants your feedback on marijuana legislation before it comes into place this year. Wayne Stetski has plans to hold telephone town halls to hear from constituents on legalizing the drug. He questions if 18 is a suitable legal age for cannabis and how regulations around growing weed will be enforced.

“Basically, it recommends that every Canadian should be able to grow up to four pot plants in their homes that can’t be any taller than 100 centimetres,” Stetski says. “Not quite sure who’s going to be out there measuring and knocking on our doors asking to measure your pot plant if you happen to have four growing in your house.”

Stetski also wants to continue pushing for electoral reform in Ottawa throughout the next twelve months.

He feels the Liberal government should stick to their campaign promise to change how Canadians vote for MPs before the 2019 election.

Stay tuned for more 2017 previews from newsmakers in the East Kootenay.

– Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski on electoral reform

– Jeff Johnson