Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski says its a ‘blow to all Canadians’ now that plans for electoral reform have been shelved.

A mandate letter to Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau states Canadians are not clamouring for change to the voting system and rules out the possibility of a referendum on the issue.

Stetski says this is a campaign promise by the Liberals that will simply disappear.

“Betrayal is the word that came to mind immediately,” Stetski says. “Its a betrayal to those that are interested in democracy. Its a betrayal to all those who voted Liberal, because this was one of their fundamental campaign platforms. So it is really a sad day for Canada.”

Trudeau has promised repeatedly that the 2015 election would be the last under the the first-past-the-post voting system and changes would be in place by 2019.

– Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski

– Jeff Johnson

Photo courtesty of waynestetski.ndp.ca