The MP for Kootenay-Columbia has new insight into politics on the world stage.

New Democrat Wayne Stetski has returned from a 12-day diplomatic mission to Latvia, Ukraine, Poland and Kazakhstan.

The local politician says his time as the NDP’s representative with the House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development was fruitful

He says he has a new view on Russia and the role Canada serves in global politics.

Stetski returns to Ottawa this week, where he will be working with the Committee to draft recommendations for continued action from Canada in these countries.

He says he’s looking forward to returning his focus to local issues.

– Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski

– Jeff Johnson