Your MP for Kootenay-Columbia is gratified to represent Canada as part of a diplomatic mission to four countries.

Wayne Stetski is currently in Latvia as the single NDP member of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development.

He is visiting Ukraine, Poland, Latvia and Kazakhstan over 12 days and says a surprise perk is speaking about opportunities in the Kootenays across borders.

He has spoke with the University of Asia about College of the Rockies and has also been speaking to foreign affairs and trades people about Elk Valley coal and wood products in the region.

Stetski will return to Canada on Saturday.

The committee’s role in Europe is to put together a series of recommendations to support these countries with trade, investment, military involvement and ways to help develop democracy.