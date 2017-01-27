The Mount Baker Secondary senior boys basketball team kick off their first home tournament of the year, Friday.

The WILD will host five local teams from Kimberley, Fernie, Sparwood, Invermere and Castlegar.

A ‘Quad A’ category team, the WILD’s senior boys program has struggled in recent years and is currently in the midst of a rebuilding phase.

The team is looking for wins to earn a spot in the Kootenay Zone’s, February 24-28 and then provincials, held this year in Langley, March 8-11.

This weekend’s tournament will run through until Saturday afternoon.