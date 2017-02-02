The Mount Baker Junior Girls basketball team are hoping their home tournament this weekend will complete funding for their provincial dreams. The Junior Wild are running a silent auction alongside their games, Friday and Saturday. Head of team fundraising Corey Baker says the opportunity to attend BC Championships in Langley will help the girls carry on their basketball careers.

The girls have already secured a spot because of zoning and will compete with the province’s 24 top teams February 28 – March 4.

Baker believes getting a boost from the community to offset the cost of traveling means everything to the team. He explains they have already felt local support through other initiatives that have contributed to their $25,000 goal for the season. He thinks being able to participate in tournaments and the provincials has a big impact on a the girls.

He adds, it’s a life experience that will open their eyes as to what caliber of talent is out there, showing them what to expect if they want to play College basketball. This weekend’s action features teams from Cranbrook, Creston, Kimberley, Fernie, Jaffray and Grand Forks and will run through to Saturday evening. Tip off is at noon between Parkland and Laurie Middle Schools Friday with the Wild closing out the first day of play, taking on Grand Forks at 6pm.

Head of Fundraising, Mount Baker Junior Girls basketball team, Corey Baker –