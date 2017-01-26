Even if one motorist fails to stop for a school bus, that is one time too many for the Rocky Mountain School District.

This from Superintendent Paul Carriere after an incident last week on Highway 93/95 near Invermere where a bus driver reported a vehicle failed to stop when she was dropping of children.

Carriere says this issue is a major safety concern for the school district who transports 1,500 students daily.

He says those behind the wheel need to realize they must be paying close attention when driving near school buses because if you don’t stop or slow down it could instantly create a tragedy.

Columbia Valley RCMP says they receive at least two calls a month involving motorists failing to stop for buses with their flashing lights on.

The offence carries a $368 fine if caught.

School Districts across BC conduct “Safe Stop Day” every year to raise awareness about drivers illegally passing school buses.

Last week’s incident reportedly involved a woman driving a white SUV, however the license plate was not recorded.