The MLA for Columbia River – Revelstoke says the Liberal government’s new budget needs to be looked at through a “pre-election lens”.

New Democrat Norm Macdonald is speaking after the Province unveiled their $50 billion financial plan Tuesday which he believes sees a lot of disingenuous posturing.

Macdonald explains all you have to do is look at their so-called $740 million increase to the education budget.

He suggest the increase only follows the BC Government losing the case of class size and composition to the Teacher’s federation, but the Liberals are touting it as their way of showing the care for students.

Macdonald, who is not running for re-election this May, says like always the Liberals are pandering to the wealthy and well connected ahead of this Spring’s provincial election.

He believes the budget comes at the expense of seniors, children and those that are in need in the East Kootenay

– Columbia River – Revelstoke NDP MLA Norm Macdonald

– Josh Hoffman