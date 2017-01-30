The MLA for Kootenay – East is not concerned about an Indigenous group apparently staking claim on his Cranbrook property.

Energy and Mines Minster Bill Bennett is reacting to an allegation from the First Nations Women Advocating Responsible Mining who say they’ve earned the right to look at options for the land just outside of Cranbrook.

The group wanted to show how easy it is to claim resources on land without the owner’s knowledge or permission.

Bennett says he understands they’re trying to make a point, however he suggests the BC Government already gets the point and they’ve been sitting down with the BC First Nations Mining Council for over a year to make changes to policy.

Bennett also points out that it is illegal to disturb ground a certain distance from a private residence, so he doesn’t expect his front yard to be dug up anytime soon.

The Minister suggests the group has done the Province a favour by illustrating that registering a claim is only the first layer of the process of getting a permit and believes there may be some confusion there.

The First Nations Women Advocating Responsible Mining made the announce last week to coincide with the Association for Mineral Exploration B.C.’s Roundup Week conference in Vancouver.

They have battled the B.C. government over its mining policies for many years and says the ease with which mining companies can claim rights in First Nations’ territories has generated decades of conflict.

– Energy and Mines Minster/ Kootenay – East MLA Bill Bennett

– Josh Hoffman