The MLA for Kootenay-East is offering assistance to affordable housing managers in Fernie.

This after the community`s Family Housing Society said they need 200 thousand dollars to cover the cost of aging infrastructure and repairs at Tom Uphill Manor.

Bill Bennett says the Manor holds a special place in his heart, as he was actively involved in securing the location as a home for low income rental units.

“Ìts very important to that community that it carry on and government gave the city the building a decade ago and invested a million dollars in renovations,” Bennett says. “So its not like we are unaware of the facility. We’d love to sit down with the people that are running it now and talk about how we can help.”

Bennett says there are a number of options available for funding that he can help organizers seek out.

The manor cost 3.5 million dollars to launch back in 2006.

– Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett

– Jeff Johnson