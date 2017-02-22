The MLA for Kootenay East is highlighting how the Liberal government’s new budget could boost childcare services in our region.

Bill Bennett is speaking after the BC Government unveiled their $50 billion financial plan Tuesday – their fifth consecutive balanced budget.

Bennett says there will be an additional $287 million over the next three years for the Ministry of Children and Family.

He says the Cranbrook Society for Community living should be happy about that and thinks everyone wants to make sure in care have every opportunity to have a successful life.

Bennett says there will also be an extra $20 million for childcare which will result in approximately 2,000 new spaces across the province.

The Liberal MLA, who is commenting on his final budget as the Kootenay East representative, says his government’s decision to reduce PST on the purchase of electricity is “huge” for the local resource industry.

Bennett admits he’s not sure how much exactly it will save Teck but suggests it will cut costs for the Elk Valley coal mines by “tens of millions of dollars”, while also resulting in major benefits for the local forestry industry.

One of the major highlights of the the Liberals budget is their plan to scrap medical service premiums.

Bennett says the move is their way of putting money directly back in British Columbians’ pockets.

The plan will start with a 50 per-cent cut to MSP next year, and the Kootenay East MLA’s half of the province will no longer be on the hook for the costs but those making $120,000 a year will still have to pay more than others.

Bennett did want to point out that health care isn’t free, but the fact this Province has a special charged called MSP that taxpayers pay in addition to personal income and corporate taxes has come to be “a burr under [British Columbians’] saddle” and so it was necessary to help everyone feel they were being treated more fairly.

– Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett

– Josh Hoffman