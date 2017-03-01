The Province’s Energy and Mines Minister says the proof is in the pudding when it comes to the state of the mining industry.

Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett held a news conference Tuesday after celebrating “Mining Day at the Legislature” in Victoria.

Bennett suggests they were marking what the government believes to be a strong and vibrant sector.

He says if they weren’t doing so well they wouldn’t have permits for seven new mines since 2011 and expansions set for nine major sites.

Three of those nine expansions are coal mines in the Elk Valley (Elkview, Green Hills, and Fording River).

Bennett adds they were also marking the achievement of successful implementing recommendations from various groups following the 2014 Mount Polley disaster.

– BC Energy and Mines Minster Bill Bennett



– Josh Hoffman