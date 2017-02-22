It’s officially playoff time for the College of the Rockies Men’s volleyball team as they dock up to Vancouver Island University for the Pac West Championships.

Coach Herb Tepper says despite the team having two weeks off, there’s good energy in the room.

He thinks everyone is excited to get started, adding making it to the playoffs is what you work all season for.

The Avalanche missed out on their final two home games when the UFV Cascades couldn’t travel to Cranbrook due to poor weather conditions, February 10-11.

The Av’s took the wins in the forfeit and finished the regular season ranked fourth in the Pac West.

In Thursday’s first round match up the Avalanche will take on the Douglas Royals, a team they led 3-1 in their four meetings this season.

Tepper says his team’s post season preparation and approach, won’t be any different.

They know what’s going to be coming at them, but will definitely review the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition.

He adds however, that’s standard and they don’t change much for the playoffs.

Last year the Av’s were eliminated in the semi-finals by the Camsun Chargers, 3-0.

College of the Rockies, Men’s Avalanche, Head Coach, Herb Tepper –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image credit: Brad McLeod, Cranbrook Daily Townsman)