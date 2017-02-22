Something is rotten in the state of the RDEK according to a Mayook resident against a proposed commercial composting facility.

Rhonda Elzinga says she and many of her neighbours are strongly opposed to large organics operation being considered on a piece of farmland 13 km east of Cranbrook.

Elzinga is questioning why the Regional District Board hasn’t taken note of public backlash after similar facilities were put in Ladysmith, Abbotsford and Merritt.

She claims air and water quality in parts of those communities have been damaged and resident’s lives have been ruined.

Elzinga suggests despite this the RDEK hasn’t done their research to figure out they could be bringing those issues to this area.

The Regional District requested an environmental assessment from the proponent after many questions were raised during a first public hearing last year.

The proponent wants to process up to 6,000 tonnes per year of incoming material such as yard waste, food waste and biosolids.

Elzinga, who has lived on her property for eleven years, says the local Area Planning Committee unanimously voted against the proposed facility when it was initially presented, but the RDEK didn’t listen to concerns.

She’s also not convinced planned mitigation efforts will do enough to prevent overwhelming odors from the facility.

There are conflicting reports about how close the composting operation would be to surrounding households.

Elzinga claims some homes are as close as 250 metres away, while the proponent suggests the closest residential property is 600 m away.

The RDEK says there may be some confusion, as certain parties may be measuring from property lines but the proposed regulation will measure from a dwelling unit to the nearest part of a compost facility.

Regional District staff add if the proposal is approved, all portions of the facility, including the drop-off area and any storage piles would have to be at least 400 metres away from any homes.

A second public hearing goes 7 PM Wednesday night at the RDEK Board room.

– Mayook resident Rhonda Elzinga

– Josh Hoffman