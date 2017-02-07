Many schools in the region will remain closed Tuesday.

Doors across Southeast Kootenay School District will be shut for a second day.

St. Mary’s and Kootenay Christian Academy in Cranbrook will also be closed.

Classes are cancelled in the Rocky Mountain School District’s Kimberley zone.

However, College of the Rockies is expected to have all campuses operating as normal Tuesday.

Cranbrook, Fernie and Creston were closed Monday due to the weather.

– Josh Hoffman