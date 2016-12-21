Cranbrook RCMP currently have a man in custody after a downtown gas stations was robbed Wednesday morning.

Just before 10 am, police received a call from the Esso Food and Stuff located on Van Horne St in Cranbrook. RCMP were advised that a man threatened staff and then grabbed items from behind the counter before running toward 8th Avenue South.

Officers immediately set up containment in the area and called the Police Dog Service to attend. The suspect was located in the 100 Block of Cranbrook Street North where he was arrested for Robbery.

The 37-year-old resident of Cranbrook will be held pending a hearing before a Judge or Justice of the Peace.

Cranbrook RCMP are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have seen something to contact them at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org

– Josh Hoffman, with files from the Cranbrook RCMP