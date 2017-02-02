The man at the center of a kidnapping case involving a three-year-old Sparwood boy has been denied early release.

News Talk 770 is reporting that the Parole Board of Canada has ordered Randall Hopley to remain in custody.

In a decision by the board obtained by the news outlet, they highlight that ‘Hopley remains a high risk to re-offend and doesn’t take responsibility for his actions.’

Kienan Hebert was taken from his home in Sparwood in September 2011.

The boy was returned to his home following a four-day search and Hopley was arrested that same day.

Hopley pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to seven years in jail. He is due for release in November 2018.

– Jeff Johnson, with files from News Talk 770