Man arrested for alleged ‘food by fraud’ in Cranbrook, Kimberley
A man accused of fraudulently obtaining food in both Cranbrook and Kimberley has been arrested.
Police say they’ve recently received numerous complaints in both communities and a suspect was taken into custody last week.
Kimberley RCMP says the man wasn’t pretending to be a charity but wouldn’t provide more details at this time.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in March.
More details are expected from police.
– Josh Hoffman