A major winter storm event is forecasted for the East Kootenay area that is expected to last for several days and bring significant, continuous snowfall during that time.

The storm is expected to arrive late Friday and increase in intensity over the weekend. Temperatures will rise gradually from approximately minus 15 degrees to about minus 5 degrees by Monday morning, with gusts of wind up to 20 kilometres per hour at times. This will result in severe winter driving conditions with snow covered roads, icy sections, blowing snow and decreased visibility.

Mainroad crews will be out in force throughout the event, but motorists should expect and be prepared for increased travel times and rapidly changing road and weather conditions.

As always, priority will be given to numbered highways and school bus/commercial routes. Watch for crews and equipment, and make sure you and your vehicle are prepared for cold weather travel.

The extended nature of this event, combined with temperatures well below minus 9 degrees at the outset means there will be compact snow on all routes until temperatures are warm enough to allow de-icing. Once de-icing is initiated, expect slushy conditions as the melt takes place. The heavy snowfall and changing temperatures also mean changing avalanche hazard ratings, so please check DriveBC before heading out.

– Submitted by Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting