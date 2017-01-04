Continuing work on two major infrastructure projects headline Fernie’s 2017 to-do list.

This from Mayor Mary Giuliano who is looking ahead at the next year as we change our calendars.

The City finished phase one of the extensive West Fernie Servicing project last month and will begin phase two shortly.

The first phase saw the absorption of 130 properties south of Highway 3 with the installation of water and sewer infrastructure and has been over 10 years in the making.

Giuliano also points to the James White Park Wells project that will establish a secondary water source for the community.

This will help when the City’s primary water source in Fairy Creek becomes turbid which occurs regularly during the Spring freshet and other times of the year.

The Fernie Mayor says road paving is always an annual priority in her area and they’ll continue to make repairs and fill pot-holes.

She suggests, in the Elk Valley, as long as your roads are in good condition people are happy.

– Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano