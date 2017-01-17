Cranbrook’s Rusty Cox has some new hardware for his trophy shelf.

Last week Cox and his carving partner Steve Buzak placed second at the 31st Harbin International Ice Sculpture Competition in China.The event was held at the World of Ice and Snow, a 16 acre park filled with over half a million ice blocks ready for carving. The artists attended ten years ago, placing sixth, and Cox says they’ve wanted to return ever since. This year they were offered an invitation, sent away their design and were chosen as one of the 32 competing teams.

Cox and Buzak were the only North Americans in a pool that welcomed 64 contestants from 13 countries around the world.

The pair socialized briefly with their fellow sculptors, but once the timer went off for competition, Cox says it was game faces straight across the board.

The sculptors worked with a solid, 4,000 pound block of local river ice to carve a single flower and bee, surrounded by several hexagons of abstract honeycomb.

They won a small cash prize for the piece, but Cox says it’s the prestige that matters most.

He explains that in Chinese culture, ice sculpting is held in high esteem. When he and his team arrived they were treated well, when they left, they were treated like royalty for how they had placed.

The duo will be back carving this week at the Lake Louise Ice Magic Festival and the following week will take part in the 14th Annual Ice On Whyte Festival in Edmonton.

In both competitions, Cox and Buzak will again be the only full Canadian team participating.

Ice Sculptor, Rusty Cox –

-Keira O’Loughlin

(Photo courtesy of https://www.facebook.com/TheHeidOutRestaurantAndBrewhouse/)