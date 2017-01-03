Several organizations in Cranbrook are working together to have a discussion on what role role parents can play with their children and social media.

Local RCMP is partnering with the East Kootenay Division of Family Practice, Doctors of BC, SD5 and the Child and Youth Mental Health & Substance Use Collaborative to bring renowned speaker Jesse Miller to the community for an evening at the Key City Theatre.

Miller touches on topics of social media awareness, social networking behavior and online content evaluation in his presentation “”Mediated Reality”.

Miller will be talking January 12th at the theatre and will also appear at schools in both Kimberley and Cranbrook during his visit.

He will attend Laurie Middle School and Parkland Middle School in Cranbrook as well as Selkirk Secondary School in Kimberley to speak with the grades 7-9 about digital citizenship, positive use of social media and the balance of use of mobile technology.

– Josh Hoffman