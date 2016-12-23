The East Kootenay is being hit with another dumping of snow, just in time for the holidays.

Environment Canada expects up to 15 centimetres of the white stuff could fall by Christmas Eve.

More snow is also in the forecast for tomorrow.

Mainroad East Kootenay says residents need to be ready for periods of limited visibility on the roads, due to blowing snow.

Mainroad advises they will be on the roads plowing and sanding over the holiday break.

– Jeff Johnson