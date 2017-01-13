The number of people turning to the Ktunaxa Nation’s Street Angel program is up 60 per cent from last year.

The East Kootenay has been hit by a cold front over the past week, with temperatures hovering between minus 20 and minus 30 degrees with the wind chill.

Manager Tammy Pocha says this has people turning to their program for shelter when its available.

She says the service usually has about 20 people coming for help daily, but that number is up to 32 with the drop in temperature.

Pocha adds organizers are considering increasing the length of time Street Angels operates, but more volunteers would be needed to make that happen.