A cross-continental trip to learn about North American Indigenous issues has landed a group of Southern Australian Aboriginal peoples in Cranbrook.

Representatives from three separate Aboriginal authorities sat down with the Ktunaxa Nation Wednesday part of an extensive trip to visit nations in Arizona, New Mexico and British Columbia.

They’re seeking examples of self-governance after the Government of South Australia announced last year Indigenous communities will be fully recognized as political entities for the first time ever.

After joking about the joy of experiencing snow for the first time ever, many of the delegates expressed how enlightening the trip has been and their appreciation of the different perspectives provided by all the nations they’ve met.

April Lawrie is with the Mirning tribe and a representative of the Far West Coast Aboriginal Corporation.

She says she resonates with the efforts behind autonomy and economic development she is seeing on her trip.

Lawrie suggests prosperity is important but she’s also noticed during these consultations, at the core of it all, it’s about culture and the connection to the country and land.

She says its essential to understand who you are and where your from, and building that identity and being proud of it.

Lawrie commends the Ktunaxa for their use of traditional language and efforts to have it recognized by local governments as well.

She says back home they don’t have that.

Lawrie also made connections to issues faced in Canada with the longstanding Indian Act, and problems they have with Australia’s Aboriginal Lands Trust Act.

Jack Johncock of the Wirangu people says they want traditional lands to be handed back to their rightful owners who would be allowed to live they way they want without government interference.

Johncock say’s he optimistic about the State of South’s new legislation to work with Indigenous groups on a government-to-government basis but there’s still a lot of work to do.

Vince Coulthard with the Adnyamathanha Traditional Lands Association says he always thought Indian Nations were more advanced in Canada and the US but admits he was surprised when he arrived here.

He says it’s not what’s he’s expected, as governments in the two North American countries can still control traditional lands.

Coulthard believes this is the major issue both at home and abroad.

The Adnyamathanha member says he using this trip to collect ideas from different nations to bring back to Australia.

For instance, he is a fan of the idea of Aboriginal police having a role in indigenous communities and helping to create local laws.

Ktunaxa Chair Kathryn Teneese says it was a great honour to house the delegation and be able to represent who they are and share that with others.

Teneese believes anytime Indigenous people get together and exchange knowledge and stories it is always helpful.

She says her and her visitors likely have more in common than not – despite being from a world away.

The delegation also spent time with the local Aq’am First nation Wednesday night and are now off to north Vancouver to visit the Squamish nation.

– Far West Coast Aboriginal Corporation Representative April Lawrie

– Vince Coulthard with the Adnyamathanha Traditional Lands Association

– Jack Johncock of the Wirangu people

– Ktunaxa Nation Council Chair Kathryn Teneese

– Josh Hoffman