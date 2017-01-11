The Ktunaxa Nation is hoping to play more of a role in the regional economy moving forward.

This from Nation CAO Darrin Jamieson, as he looks ahead to 2017 and the strengths the Ktunaxa possess.

Jamieson says its all about nation building and advancing the vision of their people alongside community partners.

“We’re heavily involved with the St Eugene Mission Resort, we are very optimistic about the future for that resort and it sort of is a flagship for us and a core competency that we’ve developed in resource management” Jamieson says. “So we see that as a positive for us and we’re really focusing on what areas that we are strong in and that’s one that’s kind of developed..”

The CAO adds that opportunities in resource management and working together with industry partners and government are all areas that could see development in the next 12 months.

Stay tuned for more 2017 previews from newsmakers in the East Kootenay.

– Ktunaxa Nation CAO Darrin Jamieson

– Jeff Johnson