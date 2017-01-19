The CAO of the Ktunaxa Nation feels Aboriginal people throughout the province have significant economic potential.

Darrin Jamieson attended Wednesday’s Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce luncheon, which included BC’s Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation John Rustad as a keynote speaker.

Jamieson says the Ktunaxa is on the same page as the government, in wanting to pursue economic opportunities and quality of life for their people.