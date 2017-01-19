Ktunaxa CAO says Nation on same page with mandate of BC’s Ministry of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation
The CAO of the Ktunaxa Nation feels Aboriginal people throughout the province have significant economic potential.
Darrin Jamieson attended Wednesday’s Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce luncheon, which included BC’s Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation John Rustad as a keynote speaker.
Jamieson says the Ktunaxa is on the same page as the government, in wanting to pursue economic opportunities and quality of life for their people.
The Province and the Ktunaxa have an incremental treaty agreement that has seen continued discussion over the past few years.
Only four treaties have been negotiated currently between the Province and First Nations governments.
There are 203 indigenous communities throughout British Columbia.
– Ktunaxa Nation CAO, Darrin Jamieson
– Jeff Johnson