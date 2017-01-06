More people were working in the Kootenays last month than the same time in 2015 despite the unemployment rate being higher.

8.8 per cent of the labour force was without a job in December compared to 7.2 per cent in the same month of the previous year.

However, 70, 200 people were employed, nearly 5,000 more than December 2015.

Year over year, the labour force grew by about 7,000.

The Kootenay rate inched down from November when it sat at 8.9 per cent.

It is still well above the 5.7 per cent of British Columbians, and the 6.4 per cent of Canadians without work last month.

– Josh Hoffman