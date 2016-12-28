The Kootenay Ice came back from their holiday break with a bang, taking down the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-4.

Zak Zborosky scored three goals as he led the Ice to a victory over the Hurricanes Tuesday night.

It was Zborosky’s second hat trick with the Ice and his first at Western Financial Place.

He feels the team performed well in their first game back for the second half, with goals from Jake Elmer and Tanner Sidaway

“It takes a lot of pressure off. When you see those guys score, I think it boosts the team’s energy level because they don’t score very often and they get pretty excited, so its very good for the team,” Zborosky says.

Austin Wellsby also scored for Kootenay.

The Ice are in Lethbridge tonight for the second game of the home-and-home, starting at 7 pm.

– Kootenay Ice Forward, Zak Zborosky

– Jeff Johnson