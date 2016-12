The Kootenay Ice split a home-and-home series with Lethbridge, following a 4-1 loss Wednesday night.

The Ice came out strong, with both teams scoring a goal in the first.

The Hurricanes then ran away with it, picking up three more goals over the second and third to win it 4-1.

Matt Alfaro scored the lone goal for Kootenay.

The Ice are back on the road Friday when they head to Red Deer.

– Jeff Johnson